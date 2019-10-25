West Lyon Rips Western Christian To Force Three-Way Tie For District Title

Wildcats Win 35-0

INWOOD, IA — West Lyon has forced a three-way tie for the Class 1A District 1 title, and may create a mess in the Iowa State Playoff picture.

The Wildcats throttled previously unbeaten Western Christian 35-0 on Friday night in the regular season finale. With the victory the Wildcats, Wolfpack and West Sioux all finish at 4-1 in the district. To make matters more complicated, Western Christian defeated West Sioux who defeated West Lyon.

The Iowa state playoff brackets will be released this weekend.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!