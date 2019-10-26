DAKOTA MARKER-Jacks Lose Quarterback To Injury & Heartbreaker To NDSU

SDSU Rally Without J'Bore Gibbs Falls Short In 23-16 Defeat

BROOKINGS, S.D. — After a nearly perfect day featuring ESPN’s College GameDay on their campus, South Dakota State had the chance to craft the perfect ending with a third string, true freshman quarterback leading a remarkable comeback.

Until North Dakota State spoiled the show.

Adam Cofield’s 71-yard touchdown run with 2:23 proved to be the difference in NDSU’s 23-16 victory over South Dakota State, allowing them to retain the Dakota Marker for a second straight year.

That the game came down to the final minute is a bit shocking and a testament to SDSU’s effort after they watched starting quarterback J’Bore Gibbs leave the game midway through the first quarter with a serious injury. Gibbs had started 3-5 for 70 passing yards and run for 11 as well, helping SDSU to a 3-0 lead. However, during his second drive, Gibbs was tackled on a short run and awkwardly went down, suffering some sort of leg injury from which he wouldn’t return. Kanin Nelson relieved Gibbs, helping SDSU tack on another field goal that helped them build a 6-3 halftime lead.

North Dakota State scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to go up 16-6 and seemingly put the game out of reach. After pulling to within 16-9 at the end of the quarter, the Jackrabbits turned to true freshman (and third string) quarterback Keaton Heide. He proceeded to lead a nine play, 80-yard drive, tying the game on a four yard touchdown run. SDSU had a chance to take the lead moments later after forcing an interception, only to see Heide throw a pick of his own.

NDSU faced fourth and less than a yard on Cofield’s decisive run. In a game punctuated by physical running attacks, the Bison ended up with the edge of the Jacks with 332 rushing yards to SDSU’s 220.

The Jacks will look to bounce back next Saturday at Missouri State.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!