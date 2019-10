Hills-Beaver Creek Advances To District Championship

Beat GHEC-Truman 42-6 In 2nd Round

HILLS, MN — Hills-Beaver Creek will play for the Discrit title and a trip to state on Friday after beating up GHEC-Truman 42-6 in second round play on Saturday afternoon in Hills. Click on the video viewer for highlights!