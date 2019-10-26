Jackrabbit Students Camp Out Ahead of College GameDay

BROOKINGS, S.D. – College GameDay doesn’t start until 8 o’clock Saturday morning, but for students and South Dakota State, events like this don’t happen often. That was there motive to stay overnight at the set of College GameDay.

SDSU student Max Erickson said, “I enjoy College GameDay, I wanted to be a part of the atmosphere and being front row would be ideal, so we decided to come out really early and get here.”

Fellow SDSU student Isaac Hennen added, “I mean I worked for two or three hours on my sign so I definitely want to get that on some ESPN. It’s once in a lifetime, just want to be out early and get front row in the pit.

Being front row in the pit is everybody’s main goal, But for now, these Jackrabbit fans want to enjoy their night into the early morning.

“Hopefully make some memories that will last a lifetime here in the next couple of hours,” said SDSU Student Matthias Kunerth. “In the morning hoping to see a lot more people here in line coming around 4:30 is what I’d be assuming. Then, once the emcees come on I’m expecting a really good time and a fun time in the pit.”

“I think it’s going to be a good time, I think they are going to hype us up even more. I don’t even think we will be tired at that point. I think it’s just going to go away,” said SDSU student Hannah Kruse.

When the sun went down students in line were given hand warmers by the president of the university, and he’s just happy to be here.

“You know there’s 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States,” said South Dakota State President Barry H. Dunn, “And we’re just thrilled that they’re honoring us with being here.”