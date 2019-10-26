KDLT’s Zach Borg Gets The College GameDay Sign Treatment

Superfan Puts Up Large Cutout Of KDLT Weekend Sports Anchor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — KDLT Weekend Sports Anchor Zach Borg was looking forward to covering and being a part of the College GameDay experience in Brookings.

He just had no idea how “big” a part he would have!

Max Sauer, who says Zach had ignored his signs for years at games, made a large cardboard cutout of Zach’s head that he held throughout the national telecast of GameDay and again during the SDSU-NDSU game!

Zach is flattered and humbled…..and won’t miss Max’s signs anymore at games he shoots!