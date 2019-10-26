Scoreboard Saturday, October 26th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26TH
NHL
Wild 5, LA Kings 1
USHL
Muskegon 6, Stampede 1
College Football
NDSU 23, SDSU 16
SIU 48, USD 28
Augustana 51, Minot State 6
Sioux Falls 35, Northern State 13
MSU-Moorhead 23, SMSU 14
Northwestern 23, Doane 3
Morningside 69, Dakota Wesleyan 0
Dakota State 35, Mayville State 3
Waldorf 26, Presentation 3
Dordt 35, Concordia 0
H.S. Football
Class AAAA MN Section 2
Semifinal
Hutchinson 60, Mankato East 14
Marshall 31, Jordan 20
Class AAA
MN Section 3
Semifinal
Fairmont 40, Sibley East 21
Jackson County Central 35, Luverne 0
Class AA
Section 3
Semifinal
Pipestone 39, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 14
Redwood Valley 43, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 19
Class A
Section 5
Semifinal
BOLD 23, Dawson-Boyd 6
Canby 13, Minneota 0
9-Man
Section 3
Semifinal
Hills-Beaver Creek 42, GHEC/Truman 6
Mountain Lake Co-op 56, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 20
H.S. CROSS COUNTRY
STATE MEET
BOYS AA
1. Lincoln (39)
2. Aberdeen (44)
3. RC Stevens (111)
4. Brandon Valley (122)
5. Washington (163)
BOYS A
1. SF Christian (40)
2. Vermillion (57)
3. St. Thomas More (62)
4. Custer (68)
5. Lennox (105)
BOYS B
1. Burke (37)
2. Timber Lake (45)
3. Platte-Geddes (47)
4. Newell (53)
5. Freeman Academy/Marion (55)
GIRLS AA
1. Lincoln (35)
2. Roosevelt (98)
3. RC Stevens (119)
4. O’Gorman (123)
5. Harrisburg (155)
GIRLS A
1. Custer (28)
2. Hill City (69)
3. Chamberlain (99)
4. Lennox (108)
5. Garretson (109)
GIRLS B
1. Dakota Hills (32)
2. Wall (34)
3. Burke (49)
4. Hanson (49)
5. Newell (50)
H.S. CHEER & DANCE
STATE AA MEET @ ABERDEEN
Grand Cheer Standings
1. Washington (292.5)
2. O’Gorman (288.5)
3. Roosevelt (286.5)
4. Brandon Valley (265.5)
5. Harrisburg (256)
Grand Dance Standings
1. Washington (293.83)
2. Brandon Valley (290.83)
3. Roosevelt (272.5)
4. Huron (266)
5. Yankton (257)
Kick Champion-Yankton
Hip Hop Champion-Washington
Jazz Champion-Washington
Pom Champion-Brandon Valley
H.S. Volleyball
Colome def. Stanley County, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-23, 25-22
Winner def. Wagner, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13
Alliance Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Chadron, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-4
Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-9, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal
Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-10
East – West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17
Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 27-29, 25-20, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 14-25, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-10
Rapid City Central def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 17-25, 25-12, 25-14
Watertown def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-18, 25-12
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17
Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-14
Yankton def. Douglas, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15
Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Parkston def. Burke, 25-18, 25-20
Pool 2
Winner def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-12
Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-8, 25-20
Pool 3
Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-11
Wagner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-15, 25-18
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Philip, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22
James Valley Christian def. Bennett County, 25-16, 25-21
Langford def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-22, 25-6
Langford def. Philip, 25-17, 25-15
Philip def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-17
Warner def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-6
Warner def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-18
Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-18, 25-22
Wolsey-Wessington def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-5
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 33-31
Silver Division
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-23
Gold Division
Warner def. Langford, 25-22, 25-10
College Volleyball
Augustana 3, Crookston 0
Concordia-St. Paul 3, Northern State 0
Concordia 3, Mount Marty 0
Doane 3, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Northwestern 3, Morningside 0
Dordt 3, Saint Mary 2
Mayville State 3, Dakota State 2
Men’s College Basketball
Mount Marty 123, Oak Hills Christian 35
Hastings 99, Dakota State 84
Women’s College Basketball
Jamestown 81, Dakota State 75
College Cross Country
NSIC Championships
Men’s Standings
1. Augustana (37)
2. MSU-Moorhead (67)
3. Sioux Falls (92)
8. Northern State (200)
12. SMSU (377)
Women’s Standings
1. Mary (21)
2. Augustana (37)
8. Sioux Falls (239)
10. Northern State (274)
15. SMSU (448)
Mount Marty Invite
Men’s Standings
1. Mount Marty (51)
2. Northwestern (52)
8. Mount Marty (196)
Women’s Standings
1. Concordia (30)
2. Northwestern (60)
4. Dakota State (108)
7. Mount Marty (185)
Men’s College Soccer
Doane 3, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Morningside 3, Mount Marty 1
Hastings 4, Dordt 1
Midland 2, Northwestern 1
Women’s College Soccer
Dakota Wesleyan 1, Doane 0
Morningside 3, Mount Marty 0
Hastings 4, Dordt 0
Midland 3, Northwestern 0