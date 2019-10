SDSU-NDSU Dakota Marker Rivalry Gets Tasty In The Tailgates

College GameDay Amps Up Rivalry Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. — College GameDay’s broadcast only highlighted a bit of what makes the South Dakota State-North Dakota State Dakota Marker rivalry special! KDLT’s Brandon Green went out amongst the fans to get the tasty scoop on how this game has become a cherished Dakota’s tradition!