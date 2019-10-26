State Cross Country Crowns Champions
Highlights & Team Results
HURON, S.D. — The State Cross Country meet crowned six individual and team champions on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Huron. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from each individual winner! Team standings are below.
H.S. CROSS COUNTRY
STATE MEET
BOYS AA
1. Lincoln (39)
2. Aberdeen (44)
3. RC Stevens (111)
4. Brandon Valley (122)
5. Washington (163)
BOYS A
1. SF Christian (40)
2. Vermillion (57)
3. St. Thomas More (62)
4. Custer (68)
5. Lennox (105)
BOYS B
1. Burke (37)
2. Timber Lake (45)
3. Platte-Geddes (47)
4. Newell (53)
5. Freeman Academy/Marion (55)
GIRLS AA
1. Lincoln (35)
2. Roosevelt (98)
3. RC Stevens (119)
4. O’Gorman (123)
5. Harrisburg (155)
GIRLS A
1. Custer (28)
2. Hill City (69)
3. Chamberlain (99)
4. Lennox (108)
5. Garretson (109)
GIRLS B
1. Dakota Hills (32)
2. Wall (34)
3. Burke (49)
4. Hanson (49)
5. Newell (50)