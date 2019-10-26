Washington Sweeps AA Cheer & Dance Titles

Warrior Dance Wins 9th Title In Ten Years

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Washington Warriors added a cheer championship to the dance dynasty.

The Warriors won their fifth straight AA Grand Dance Championship on Sunday at the State Meet in Aberdeen and also saw their cheer team win the title for the first time since 2010. Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB! Full results are below:

H.S. CHEER & DANCE

STATE AA MEET @ ABERDEEN

Grand Cheer Standings

1. Washington (292.5)

2. O’Gorman (288.5)

3. Roosevelt (286.5)

4. Brandon Valley (265.5)

5. Harrisburg (256)

Grand Dance Standings

1. Washington (293.83)

2. Brandon Valley (290.83)

3. Roosevelt (272.5)

4. Huron (266)

5. Yankton (257)

Kick Champion-Yankton

Hip Hop Champion-Washington

Jazz Champion-Washington

Pom Champion-Brandon Valley