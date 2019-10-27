1 Killed, 1 Hurt in Rollover in Charles Mix County

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WAGNER, S.D. (AP) – One man was killed and another injured in a rollover southwest of Wagner in Charles Mix County.

Authorities say the Chevrolet Impala crossed the center line, went off the roadway and rolled about 15 miles southwest of Wagner around 5 p.m. Saturday.

A 24-year-old man who was in the car died at the scene. The other occupant, a 22-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Wagner hospital.

Authorities have not determined who was driving. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.