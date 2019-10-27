Augie Men Cruise In Exhibition Opener

Vikings Beat NAIA Cornell 110-61

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men’s basketball team saw all 15 players dressed score in a 110-61 victory Sunday afternoon over Cornell College in exhibition action inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings led for 39:19 of the game and dominated the paint with 52 points while scoring 30 points off 21 forced turnovers.

Junior Matt Cartwright led the way with 21 points while sophomore Michael Schaefer added 16 and sophomore Matt Todd 14. The game was the first appearance for Todd with the Vikings, a transfer from Highland Community College.

The Vikings pushed a 54-38 lead into a 54-point advantage in the second half before settling on the final margin of 49 points at 110-61. Augustana shot 59.5 percent from the field on 44-of-74 shot attempts while connecting on 12-of-27 3-point attempts. The Vikings won the rebound battle 40-26.

Junior Tyler Riemersma had an efficient game of nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks while owning a plus-30 scoring margin when he was on the floor.

Two other Vikings, along with Todd, made their unofficial debut in the contest. Freshman Isaac Fink made a start and scored four points while fellow freshman Bennett Otto totaled eight points.

Augustana continues the exhibition portion of its schedule on Friday. The contest is being played in the Sanford Pentagon, the new home of the Vikings, against Concordia-Moorhead. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. Along with the exhibition action, a special event will take place to honor Sanford Health and a legacy of leadership. Tickets to the game can be purchased at GoAugie.com/tickets.

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics