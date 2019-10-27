Coyotes Control North Dakota For 18th Straight Win

USD Wins 3-0

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



GRAND FORKS, N.D. – South Dakota rode a hot start to yet another Summit League volleyball victory Sunday afternoon at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

The Coyotes pushed their win streak to 18 matches with their 12th sweep of the season, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22 over North Dakota.

“It’s a great day anytime you can get a sweep on the road,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “We served the ball well today and blocked at a pretty high rate. I thought Madison (Jurgens) did a good job of distributing the ball and finding the open hitter.

“They played at a higher level in set three, so I was happy at how our team responded when North Dakota pushed us.”

Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 15 kills on 31 attacks for a .419 hitting percentage, while the freshman chipped in seven digs.

Maddie Wiedenfeld, Madison Harms and Elizabeth Loschen all added six kills apiece for a South Dakota team that had a .252 team hitting percentage in the victory.

Madison Jurgens contributed 30 assists and 10 digs for the Coyotes, now 21-1 overall, and 10-0 in the Summit League.

Anne Rasmussen had 13 digs and moved into 10th place all-time in Summit League history in career digs. Rasmussen, a senior, now has 1,772 career digs.

Jurgens, Rasmussen and Lolo Weideman each had two service aces while defensively the Coyotes collected seven total blocks, led by Wiedenfeld’s five assisted blocks and limited North Dakota to a .071 team hitting percentage.

“We are looking forward to this week to continue to make small changes and be prepared for a tough weekend,” added Williamson.

South Dakota returns to the court on Friday with a road match at Omaha, slated for a 7 p.m. first serve.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics, Highlights Courtesy Midco SN