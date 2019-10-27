GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-27-19)

Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Week In Prep & College Football!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Brookings made for a week unlike anything the state of South Dakota has ever seen, spotlighting SDSU football and some of the things that make the Rushmore State unique.

Gridiron Greatness is been giving that spotlight to ALL our local prep and college teams, and this week is no exception!

Click on the video viewer for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from Week 9 of college and prep football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota!