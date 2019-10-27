Marshall’s Trey Lance Wins First Dakota Marker Start

Helps Lead NDSU To 23-16 Victory at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. — J’Bore Gibbs injury took a lot of shine off the hyped battle of redshirt freshman quarterbacks with his NDSU counterpart Trey Lance. The Marshall native actually had his toughest game of the year, passing for just 62 yards and running for 76.

But he threw a third quarter touchdown and got the job in NDSU’s victory, allowing him to lift the Dakota Marker for the first time as a starter after NDSU won 23-16.