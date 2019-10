Police: Victim Shot Himself in Leg with Flare Gun

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sioux Falls police say a man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a modified flare gun.

Police were called to a residence Friday night about someone with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and determined the man had accidentally shot himself with a modified flare gun.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.