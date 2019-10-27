Quarterback In Question As SDSU Moves On From NDSU Loss

Jacks Forced To Play Three Quarterbacks In Loss

BROOKINGS, S.D. — After a nearly perfect week of promotion and praise for South Dakota State with ESPN’s College Gameday in Brookings, North Dakota State spoiled the party with a 23-16 win in the Dakota Marker game.

Now the Jackrabbits have to move on, possibly without their starting quarterback, J’Bore Gibbs.

The redshirt freshman was off to a fantastic start when he went down awkwardly in the first with a leg injury. Kanin Nelson came in to relieve Gibbs and was good running the football, but went just 2-9 for 13 yards passing.

The Jacks turned to true freshman Keaton Heide down seven in the fourth and he engineered an 80 yard drive, tying the game on a four yard touchdown run. Heide went 2-3 for 27 yards, but his one miss was a costly interception as SDSU was looking to take the lead late, setting up NDSU’s winning score.

The Jacks head to Missouri State next week, and it may be a while before we know who will be under center.