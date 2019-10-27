USD Stops SDSU Shutout & Win Streak

Jacks Give Up First Goal Since September 6th In 1-1 Draw

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



USD RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D. —Maddison Sullivan’s early second-half strike pushed South Dakota to a 1-1 double-overtime draw against South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in a Showdown Series contest at the First Bank and Trust Complex.

The Coyotes (7-9-1, 2-3-1 Summit) broke through the formidable Jackrabbit (14-3-1, 6-0-1 Summit) defense that had not allowed a goal since Sept. 6, a span of 12 consecutive shutouts and 1,155 minutes without conceding. Sullivan’s goal past Maggie Smither marked just the fifth time this season that South Dakota State had surrendered a goal.

South Dakota State took an early lead midway through the first half as Leah Manuleleua found Maya Hansen on the right side of the attacking third; Hansen then cut past South Dakota defenders in the box and booted her seventh goal of the season to the top-left corner of the net in the 20th minute.

After heading into the locker room down one goal, the Coyotes responded quickly after the second half began. Sullivan broke free from two Jackrabbit defenders and glided her way into the box before putting the ball just out of Smither’s reach for the equalizer at the 46:44 mark. The score was the sixth of Sullivan’s career and third of the season.

Darien Poelstra had an opportunity to give the Jackrabbits a late lead in the 79th minute. After a Coyote foul inside the box, South Dakota State was awarded a penalty kick and Poelstra took the chance, but sent the ball well over the net to maintain the 1-1 deadlock.

In the first overtime, South Dakota had an opportunity to strike, as Sullivan found Alexis Mitchell at the top of the box in the 94th minute, but Mitchell put the ball just over the net in the best chance for either side in the first 10-minute period.

Goalkeeper Bella Alessio charged out of the box to stop a shot from Hansen in the 107th minute. She was given a yellow card, and Hansen squared up to take a free kick right outside the left edge of the box, but her shot sailed over the crossbar.

Alessio corralled her fourth save of the contest in the 109th minute as she leaped to stop a Hansen shot on the right side of the box. That save in the closing seconds helped to preserve the 1-1 draw for the Coyotes, putting them just one point behind the fourth and final Summit League Tournament spot in the league standings.

South Dakota heads on the road for the final time in the regular season on Thursday against Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles (5-8-3, 2-2-2 Summit), who have won two of their last three matches, defeated Western Illinois 1-0 on a Brianna McGowan goal in the 110th minute on Sunday afternoon.

SDSU Recap

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Jackrabbit women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon against South Dakota, pushing their unbeaten streak to 13 games.

South Dakota State (14-3-1, 6-0-1 Summit League) were plus-seven in shots (17-10) for the game, but saw a second half goal by the Coyotes (7-9-1, 2-3-1 Summit League) snap a 12-match shutout streak and eventually force the tie.

Maya Hansen fired four shots and scored SDSU’s lone goal of the afternoon, while Leah Manuleleua finished with five shots and an assist.

Maggie Smither had four saves in the game.

“Tough day,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “we played well for moments but ultimately their plan disrupted our normal rhythm.”

Hansen gave State a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. The Savage, Minnesota native gathered a ball from Manuleleua in the attacking third, dribbled her way through traffic and buried a left-footed attempt into the net at 19:10.

That lead held until the 47th minute, when the Coyotes drew even with a second-half equalizer from Maddison Sullivan. SDSU looked to regain control with a penalty kick in the 80th, but after failing to convert the opportunity the teams played even to the end of regulation.

State battered the Coyote defense throughout both overtimes, but were unable to break through in one of the golden-goal periods as the game ended in a tie.

Game Notes

SDSU’s 13-game unbeaten streak is the longest in program history.

Maya Hansen is tied for third in The Summit League with seven goals.

The Jackrabbits are 7-5-1 all-time against the Coyotes.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up the regular season Thursday night at Denver. Kickoff against the Pioneers is set for 7 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. MT.