Zombie Walk Takes Over Downtown Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 14th annual Zombie Walk took place in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend.

Saturday, hundreds of people dressed up as zombies and took to Phillips Avenue.

The Parade started at three but participants could get their make-up done at noon.

The make-up started with a white layer, then onto veins and life-like wounds.

Founder of the Zombie Walk says the community has made this event what it is.

“I think every year we get a little bit more buy in from the community. At this point I feel like we’ve become the Downtown Halloween Parade more than we have the Zombie Walk,” said Founder Kerry Roberts

The Zombie Walk started in 2006 when Roberts and his friends wanted to listen to music and dress up like zombies.