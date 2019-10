#3 Dakota Valley Beats Tea Area in Volleyball

TEA, SD… The 3rd-ranked Panthers of Dakota Valley took 4 sets to beat Tea Area Monday night on the Titans home floor 25-13, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15. Ally Beresford led the way for DV with 12 kills and Rachel Rosenquist had 10 as they improved to 28-3.