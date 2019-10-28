Authorities Identify Body Found in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – Authorities have identified the deceased person found in Mitchell on October 20.

Authorities say 47-year-old Joseph Anthony Emly was found dead near railroad tracks on the 800 block of West Hanson Avenue. Emly was a former Mitchell resident.

An autopsy was conducted and at this time police do not suspect foul play. Authorities say it is still unknown what caused Emly’s death but that there are indications he may have taken his own life.