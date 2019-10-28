Briar Cliff Edges Dakota State in Women’s Basketball

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State (S.D.) shot a season-high 51.1 percent from the field Monday evening, but it was not enough to earn for the first women’s basketball win of the season. Briar Cliff (Iowa) converted 27-of-36 free-throws, pulling away in the second-half for an 85-73 high-scoring affair at DSU Fieldhouse.

Dakota State fell to 0-2 overall record. It was the season opener for Briar Cliff, a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Trojans head to the Sanford Pentagon this weekend for the two-day NAIA South Dakota Pentagon Classic. DSU opens the tournament against No. 7-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. Dakota State faces Mount Marty (S.D.) on Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) 85, Dakota State (S.D.) 73 – FINAL