Business is Booming in Brookings From Gameday

BROOKINGS, SD— “You see all the comments of negative people saying, ‘I can’t believe they came to South Dakota to Brookings, South Dakota.’ You what know we’re happy to have them and they were happy to be here,” said Laura Schoen Carbonneau, executive director for Brookings Convention and Vistors Bureau.

It was a weekend that the community Brookings will never forget, and for local businesses based on revenue numbers, they won’t either.

The Brookings Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the entire College GameDay week had an economic impact of $1.5 million.

“Just between the order from the general public, working with the chambers of commerce in town, I did records this I won’t touch until it happens again,” said Good Vinyl Graphics Company Brian Ahlers.

Good Vinyl Graphics Company owner Brian Ahler says his printer was running for over 50 hours straight last week and made about 50 signs and 10,000 stickers for Game Day.

“If I were to take the year-over-year average over a three-month period, what we did this week, I pretty much beat a quarterly average of sales in one week,” said Ahlers.

It wasn’t just the sign industry that felt the effects of the national spotlight.

“We had to get all hands on deck,” said Todd Fergen, owner of Nick’s Hamburger Shop. “We did open a little early. We also extend four hours from the normal hours on Saturday, so people had to place to go after the game as well.”

Nick’s Hamburger Shop says they had about a 25 percent spike in revenue in comparison to a normal week.

The revenue increases in the community could stick around as Jackrabbit athletics gets more exposure.

“Definitely Brookings benefited from the publicity that we saw from ESPN’s College Gameday coming to town,” said Schoen Carbonneau. “We expect that everyone will be searching for Brookings, South Dakota to figure out where we are and what we’re all about.”