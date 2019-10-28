Flatten Still Playing Basketball in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Skyler Flatten opened lots of eyes with his high-flying play on the basketball courts when he was at Clark/Willow Lake. That led to a scholarship at SDSU where he spent much of his time injured. But when a finally got healthy and the NCAA granted him that extra year of eligibility, Flatten took off. He was a big key to the Jacks success in his final season in Brookings. And that has led to a chance to play professional basketball with the Skyforce, still very close to home. “It’s ironic. I’m super excited but it’s ironic how I ended up going to college in my home state and now I’m playing professionally in my home state so it’s kind of crazy how that happens. It feels good man. It’s ironic that I ended up here. It’s a crazy feeling and it’s exciting…”

The Skyforce open their season November 8th and the home opener is the 10th. Flatten is hoping to make the final roster and get the chance to continue to play in front of friends and family at the Pentagon.