‘Grow with Google’ Event Aims to Help Small Business in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – If you are involved with any small business, today was a good day to be in the Sioux Empire. Google employees from across the country came to Sioux Falls, and they had some helpful tips and tricks.

Rachel Polan works for two non-profits: Sioux Falls Pride and Brandon Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. She says a digital footprint is important for any successful business.

“Trying to do a greater online outreach for both Sioux Falls Pride and the Brandon Chamber and kind of, get with the times here,” says Polan.

Building an online portfolio means more customers, and finding more costumers is important for a successful business.

“Reach out to those people that maybe aren’t necessarily in our immediate area and here the radio ads and things like that. So using Google to get into Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota,” says Polan.

Grow with Google had one-on-one tutoring and group sessions. Emails, spread sheets, Gmail, calendar… the event aimed to provide businesses with all kinds of tools. For example, changing your web address so your website is found easily.

“Learn how to use to use functions to make sure that they can connect with costumers in their area and all around the world,” says Google communications manager Peter Schottenfels.

“My Business allows businesses to get online, to be searchable on maps, to be searchable on the web,” says Google product marketing manager Briant Yang.

Polan says she wants to pass off her new knowledge to the Sioux Falls community, and she’s learned from the pros.

“Google is obviously one of the tech giants of the world, and having them here being able to educate us on how to use their platform is amazing because who knows better than somebody who works for Google,” says Polan.

Grow with Google isn’t just in South Dakota. It will have sessions in all 50 states.