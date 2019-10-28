Kade Lynott’s Turn to Set Records For West Sioux

HAWARDEN, IA… The lines between football and family have always blurred for West Sioux’s Kade Lynott.

He’s got his older brother Jake to thank for that.

“Well when he grew up he was the “golden child”. That’s what my family always called him. I mean, it always gave me something to chase.” West Sioux Senior Kade Lynott says.

Jake rushed for more than 2600 yards and 36 touchdowns to help lead the Falcons to a state title in 2017, and force Kade to change positions.

“Well I played running back my entire life. And then, once I got to high school, my brother Jake was playing running back, so then I had to transition to wide receiver which goes real easy when you have Hunter there at quarterback.” Lynott says.

That would be Hunter Dekkers, the most prolific prep quarterback in Iowa history, and Kade’s cousin.

“Kade in my opinion is the best receiver in the state. He’s fast, he’s quick, he can catch the ball over anything. In my opinion he’s the best one to throw to.” West Sioux Senior QB Hunter Dekkers says.

Lynott certainly lived up to his cousin’s praise against Central Lyon on September 6th when he hauled in 12 passes for an Iowa 11-Man record 342 yards.

“We move him around a lot in our offense. We try to hide him in different spots and get him that single coverage in those different things. Kade’s speed is his number one asset. He’s a long strider, he can by you in two or three strides, and you’re still looking wondering where he’s at.” West Sioux Head Coach Ryan Schwiesow says.

Kade could make even more history. He needs eleven touchdown catches and 349 receiving yards to set single season state records.

That and the chance to win a third straight state championship….

“Now I think I’ve grown into it so I don’t think he (Jake) is the golden child anymore! I think you and the senior class always wants to be the best class, and we want to go out on top.” Kade says.

Certainly might elevate his position in the family!

In Hawarden, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.