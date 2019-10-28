Sanford Settles Whistleblower Lawsuit for $20M; Denies Wrongdoing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sanford Health is settling a whistleblower lawsuit with the United States government.

The lawsuit stems from allegations that Sanford and one of its now-former neurosurgeons violated anti-kickback laws and defrauded the government of millions of dollars.

According to the settlement filed Monday, Sanford has agreed to pay $20 million to the U.S. government, about $10 million of which is restitution.

As part of the settlement, the U.S. government will $3.4 million to the two whistleblowers who filed the lawsuit in 2016. Those two men are Sanford Doctors Dustin Bechtold and Byran Wellman.

As KDLT News reported in June, the lawsuit accused Dr. Wilson Asfora of performing dangerous and unnecessary spinal procedures using devices Sanford bought from a company Dr. Asfora owns.

The lawsuit also alleged that Dr. Asfora defrauded the FDA by using the devices for other purposes than intended after the devices received federal approval.

According to the settlement, Sanford Executives were aware of the concerns voiced by other doctors but continued to bill Medicare and Medicaid for procedures performed by Dr. Asfora. Sanford has denied those claims.

Dr. Asfora has not filed a response to the claims and his lawyer is asking for a 60-day extension.

Meanwhile, Sanford terminated Dr. Asfora’s employment on September 24 but has denied any wrongdoing in regard to the settlement.

In a statement to KDLT News, Sanford Health Chief Operating Officers Matt Hocks said in part, “We chose to settle because the amount is far less than the unnecessary costs and operational disruption that would have persisted for multiple years.

We continue to stand behind the medical care that Dr. Wilson Asfora provided.”

You can read his full statement below:

Sanford Health is committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients. Sanford denies any liability or wrongdoing in regards to this settlement. We chose to settle because the amount is far less than the unnecessary costs and operational disruption that would have persisted for multiple years. We continue to stand behind the medical care that Dr. Wilson Asfora, who was a Sanford physician from 2007 to 2019, provided to his patients. We remain committed to our providers doing what is best for their patients and supporting them in bringing innovative interventions and treatments to patients and communities. – Matt Hocks, chief operating officer at Sanford Health