Silverstar Hosts Haunted Car Wash for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With Halloween just a few days away, Silverstar Car wash is getting into the holiday spirit while giving back.

The Silverstar Car wash at Marion and 57th street is hosting a haunted car wash.

Monday through Wednesday from 6 pm to 9 pm different colored lights, fog, and employees in costume make this no ordinary car wash.

All you need is $15 and you won’t only participate in some spooky fun, but also donate to a good cause.

Ten percent of the proceeds go to Feeding South Dakota and the Silverstar Regional Manager, Andrea Vetos, is also encouraging people to bring canned food. “We had seen a post through Facebook that they were a little low on supplies for their food pantry. So we thought, what a perfect time of year to do this for them.”

Feeding South Dakota needs a larger variety of food for their pantry including different kinds of pasta, peanut butter and jelly, soup, and boxed meals.