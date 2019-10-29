Best Next-Day Foods To Detox All That Halloween Sugar

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As if you needed a reminder, Halloween is right around the corner.

Along with costumes, spooky movies, and parties, candy is a huge component of the holiday.

While it’s alright from time to time to indulge your sweet tooth, especially this time of year, too much sugar can bog you down the next day.

In order to avoid the dreaded sugar crash, Annie ‘fit chic’ Mello stopped by with some great detox foods to eat after the holiday.