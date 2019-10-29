Dallas Goedert Excelling After Early Injuries With Eagles Thanks to #1 Fan

Dallas Goedert Excelling After Early Injuries With Eagles Thanks to #1 Fan

MINNEAPOLIS, MN…For Britton, South Dakota native Dallas Goedert this NFL season hasn’t been smooth sailing.

“Early in the year, I was banged up a little bit. Had to miss a game and didn’t play much in the other game,” said Goedert.

Goedert was suffering from a calf injury that kept him out most of the preseason.

Without a training camp, he has had to work himself back into game shape which has been a grind.

But, one constant on this roller-coaster of a season is his mother’s support.

“The first time he really felt good was before the Packer game. He text me before and said ‘Your boy is a happy boy.’ And I knew it was going to be good,” said Mary Carlson, Dallas Goedert’s mom.

Carlson rarely misses seeing her son play and has even made the trip to the City of Brotherly Love three times this season.

She also got to witness her son full-fill a lifelong dream in Green Bay.

“When he was in middle school, we went to a Packer game and they have the Hall of Fame down there. He did the ‘Lambeau Leap’ and goes ‘Someday mom I’m going to do that in the NFL,'” said Carlson.

For the past three weeks the former Jackrabbit has been on a roll, Goedert has averaged over 45 receiving yards and leads the Eagles in touchdown receptions in that span.

“It’s been fun. It’s obviously an experience I wanted to do my whole life and play in the NFL. So, I’m blessed to be out here,” said Goedert.

No matter how good or bad Goedert plays…

“It’s overwhelming every time I see him play. He’s a fun kid to watch; plays with energy. But, watching him on a NFL field is a pinch-me moment,” said Carlson.

…at least he will always have his biggest fan in the stands.

In Minneapolis, Brandon Green, KDLT Sports.