“Deal’s a Deal” Rep. Johnson Pays Up in Dakota Marker Bet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lawmakers from South Dakota and North Dakota made wagers over the Dakota Marker game.

Well, Representative Dusty Johnson had to “pay up” to his North Dakota counterpart.

A deal’s a deal…but next time find me a helmet that fits! @RepArmstrongND #goJacks pic.twitter.com/0SCA6doVbR — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) October 29, 2019

Guess you could say NDSU isn’t the right fit for Representative Dusty Johnson.