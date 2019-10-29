Kaufman Doing Well at LPGA Q-School
PINEHURST, NC… Clark’s Kim Kaufman didn’t want to go back to school to earn her tour card for 2020. But so far, so good at Pinehurst where 4 rounds are done on #6 and the final 4 start Wednesday on #9. Kim is 3 under par thru 72 holes and in 14th place. The top 60 make the cut after 6 rounds and the top 45 earn their playing status on the LPGA Tour for next year. She was in a similar position last year and earned her card. But she feels much better about her game this time around. “I’m in a much better state of mind and I know I’m playing better so I know it will come. You just have to work out of those valleys and be patient…”