Authorities Arrest Man in Connection with Death of Lincoln Co. Woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 59-year-old Lennox man in connection with the death of a 47-year-old woman in September.

Authorities were dispatched to 46650 SD Hwy 44 for an unresponsive woman on September 19. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Sherry Nashtock Willey and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was opened by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Their findings were presented to the Lincoln County Grand Jury on Monday and arrested 59-year-old Dean Arthur Torrence.

Torrence is facing second-degree murder domestic, first-degree manslaughter domestic, aggravated assault domestic, and several additional charges.

Torrence is currently being held at the Minnehaha County Jail awaiting his first court appearance on Tuesday.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.