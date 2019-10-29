‘Many Faces of Addiction’ Hopes to Spread Awareness in Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Many Faces of Addiction conference was held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Tuesday.

The addiction conference is put on by the South Dakota Department of Justice in partnership with Avera Health and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Sponsors of the event hope their collaboration will bring awareness and promote prevention. This year’s conference highlights solutions for addiction and helping families cope.

“What we are trying to do is help a population that needs us so badly. When you think about 20 million people affected by substance use disorder and only 2 million are getting serviced each year, we need to continue to help people understand that there are resources available to them,” said Joseph Skrajeweski with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Of the possible solutions presented Tuesday, there was an emphasis on education, both to the general public and a need for a “standard substance use disorder” curriculum in medical schools.