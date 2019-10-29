O’Gorman and Roosevelt Sweep to Volleyball Victories

O'Gorman and Roosevelt Sweep to Volleyball Victories

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD…. The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights hosted #4 Washington Tuesday night and they needed to rally to win the second set 25-23 as Phekron Kong and the Warriors had upset on their minds. But Emma Ronsiek and her Knights improved to 20-4 with a 3-0 win. Over at the Roosevelt gym, the Riders were also straight set winners over Lincoln as Jasmine Greer led the way in win #16 this season for the home team.