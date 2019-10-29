Palo Looking Forward to Leadership Role with Skyforce

Palo Looking Forward to Leadership Role with Skyforce

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Skyforce will have mostly new faces when they take the floor on November 8th to open the G-League season. But one guy who’s glad to be back is veteran guard Bubu Palo who’s actually starting his 5th season in Sioux Falls. And with so many young guys on this year’s team, he knows that playing the role of leader comes along with the territory and he’s looking forward to it. He knows his experiences in minor league basketball can be very helpful to his new teammates. “All of these ups and downs are experiences I’ll be able to lean on. So it is a little bit different being one of the younger and looking up to some of the guys instead of now having to step up more and to utilize my voice. That’s a transition that I’m looking forward to…”

The Force home opener is November 10th.