Police: Sioux Falls Man Arrested for Kidnapping 18-Year-Old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT) – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he threatened an 18-year-old at gunpoint for refusing to give him a ride at a GreatLife in Sioux Falls.

Police say the incident began Sunday night at GreatLife near 69th Street and Southeastern Avenue. Police say 30-year-old Jared Paul Hallstrom entered the business and asked two men to give him a ride.

When the 18-year-old victim refused, Hallstrom pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, police say. The victim complied and gave Hallstrom rides to two Sioux Falls hotels. Police say they picked up a man at the first hotel and the victim then dropped off Hallstrom at another hotel.

Police say the victim then called authorities. Police found Hallstrom at a hotel near I-29 and 41st Street.

Hallstrom is facing kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon