Sioux Falls Billboard Questions Augie’s Anticipated Move to Division I

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some anonymous Augustana alumni are making their opinion known about Augie athletics’ anticipated move from Division II to Division I in the NCAA.

A billboard has popped up recently at 39th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, a mile away from the college. The billboard asks, “Hey Augie, why not stay Division 2??!”

On the bottom of the billboard is says it’s paid by “concerned Augustana auluminsts.”

KDLT News reached out to Augustana for a comment on the billboard.

Augustana released a statement saying, “transitioning to Division I athletics is part of a broader vision for Augustana that builds on the university’s growth, momentum, and reputation for academic excellence.”

As we’ve reported since last year, Augustana hopes to have a Division I conference invite by December 2020, which would allow them to begin the transition to DI.