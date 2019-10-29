Sioux Falls Man Facing Burglary, Assault on Law Enforcement Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT) – Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man on burglary and assault on law enforcement charges on Monday.

Police responded to a burglary call on the 500 block of West 14th Street Monday night. Police say an apartment manager called police after 25-year-old Thomas James Tools kicked down the door.

Arriving officers confronted Tools before he started fighting with them, punching the officers several times, police say. The apartment manager and another employee helped police in apprehending Tools.

Tools is charged with simple assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, obstruction, second-degree burglary, and held on a parole detainer.