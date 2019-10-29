South Dakota Death Row Inmate Arguing Against Execution Drug

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Attorneys for a South Dakota death row inmate are arguing about a drug that’s expected to be used for his execution next week.

The attorney’s for Charles Rhines were in Minnehaha County court Tuesday. They say the drug known as pentobarbital is not an ultra-fast acting barbiturate.

Rhines’ attorneys are asking for a preliminary injunction and stay of execution.

The South Dakota Supreme Court last week denied a delay of execution.

Rhines was convicted in the 1992 stabbing death of a doughnut shop employee in Rapid City.