Families Spreading Autism Awareness During Halloween with Blue Pumpkins

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Halloween is just two days away. It’s a time for children to go out and have fun but for some, it can be a challenge.

Families of children with autism are trying to spread awareness, to help make the night fun for their kids too.

Among the trick-or-treaters at your doorstep this Halloween, you may notice blue Halloween pumpkins.

Blue is the color of Autism Awareness, so if you see a child, teen, or even an adult at your front door with a blue pumpkin, it’s a sign they might be autistic.

“Halloween can be a challenge for a lot of reasons.”

Sarah Kessler is a mom of three and her two boys, 5-year-old Jens, and 3-year-old Ben, are both autistic. She shared with me some of the challenges of trick-or-treating.

“They may not be able to speak with you. They may not be able to say trick or treat, say thank you, explain to you what their costume is,” says Sarah. “It’s exciting which can be overstimulating. So, even if they’re excited and happy about it, it can still trigger some behaviors that autistic kids deal with.”

Behaviors like anxiety, nervousness, and even melt downs-can be triggered by a number of things.

“You go up to the door and ring the doorbell and someone comes to the door and opens it and he just walks right into their house,” says Sarah.

Jens and Ben have even been practicing their trick-or-treating during therapy at Behavioral Care Specialists in Sioux Falls.

“They might have a motion-activated witch at the door who all the sudden starts cackling and that can trigger a meltdown,” says Sarah.

Sarah says she thinks carrying the blue pumpkin pails will help.

“It’s a more obvious, very subtle way of saying ‘we might have some different challenges.” She says the biggest thing to remember, “be kind, to be patient, to not be judgmental. Maybe even offer to help.”

So if you do see someone at your door with a blue pumpkin, remember kindness and patience.

Sarah also says the blue candy buckets could be helpful for those who may not have autism but a different disability as well. You can buy the buckets at many major retailers. Sarah got hers from Walmart.