Authorities Confirm House Explosion North of Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. – Authorities are on the scene of a house explosion in Wagner.

Wagner Police say the explosion happened at Wagner North Housing on tribal land, north of Wagner city limits. Authorities are suspecting a propane leak but have not yet confirmed the cause.

Authorities have also not confirmed if there were any occupants at the time of the explosion.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.