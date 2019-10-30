Brandon Will Be “Key” to the Jackrabbits Season
BROOKINGS, SD— The Jackrabbits Men’s basketball team may have lost a lot of their scoring from last year, as Mike Daum, David Jenkins Jr, and Sklyer Flatten all left.
But, they do get a “Key” player back in Brandon Key.
Key red-shirted last year, due to personal reasons
He most known on the team for his play-making and defense
The last season full season he played for the Jackrabbits he led them in assist
So, you know the team is happy to have him back and he is happy to be back.
“Yeah, I missed it a lot. Very grateful to be back and back around my boys. It’s good group to be around, everybody like each and everybody playing for each other,” said Key.
“Brandon is a big apart of what we’re going to do this year. Brandon is an awesome kid, big heart, plays extremely hard and he cares about winning. That is probably the most important aspect,” said SDSU Basketball Head Coach Eric Henderson.