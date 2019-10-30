NBC’s TODAY Spotlights Sioux Falls Stay-at-Home Dad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Though it’s not thought of as “traditional” for a father to stay at home and take care of the kids, however, it is normal for some.

When a stay at home dad in Sioux Falls started a group for other men in his position, he was just looking to be more social.

That was until NBC’s “TODAY” reached out to him for an article on this growing community.

“Never in a million years. Never would’ve thought of this, no.”

When Charlie O’Hara Begins his working day, his duties of waking three boys up, getting them dressed and fed is a normal routine, until recently when NBC’s TODAY show contacted him.

“At first I thought they were gonna do like a survey of all kinds of dads and sent out a mass e-mail.”

But it wasn’t. It turned out to be a producer, wanting to talk to him about how he created a community of Sioux Falls stay-at-home dads.

“Next thing you know they’re flying out here. I got nervous, they pulled up, I got more nervous.”

On a beautiful day, Charlie, his boys, and the other Sioux Falls dads spent the day telling NBC producers his side of what it’s like to be a stay at home dad and how a group like Sioux Falls Dads helps.

Charlie started the group in June of 2017 when he realized he needed some more social interaction.

“This was for me to kinda get out of the house, meet up with a couple dads that are in my same situation; being an at-home-parent.”

But the group isn’t just for stay-at-home dads, “So, the smartest thing I could’ve done is just open it up to any dad that wants to come out and enjoy time with their children… We’re there for each other, definitely.”

Charlie says this spotlight helps normalize stay-at-home dads

“An article like this that the TODAY Show did, really helped reach out to a lot of people who are maybe, ‘I’m an at-home dad but I’m also, I do this part-time.’ Their identity was kind of that, but they are primary care-takers and they’re parents.”

Charlie has been a stay-at-home dad for almost eight years,

“Reality is you do what you need to do for your family. Best thing I could do was stay at home, financially.”

While traditionally, mothers are thought to be the ones to stay at home, “People are more accepting of the fact. Fathers wanna be involved… Mother want to be involved and mothers want fathers to be involved, fathers want mothers… it’s the whole mesh. We’re all trying to do this together.”