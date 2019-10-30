NCAA Starts Process of Paying Student-Athletes

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, S.D. – On a given Saturday in the fall up to 5,500 fans could pay to watch the USD Coyotes play in the Dakota Dome. Those Student-Athletes aren’t getting paid, but in the next couple years they could be.

The NCAA Board of Governors’ decision is something USD Head Football Coach, Bob Nielson, said he saw coming.

“I thought that eventually the NCAA might try to address the issue as a whole rather than let individual states look at the issue differently,” said Nielson.

In September, California passed a bill to allow college athletes to be paid from endorsement deals. Other states, including Minnesota, have been tempted to do the same.

Nielson said, “Really this is just at a very early stage and over the course of the next year or so we’ll have a lot more to talk about.”

With all the talk about paying college athletes, Coach Nielson said his program isn’t letting any potential changes become a distraction.

He said his team will, “Continue to work hard, continue to work for this week. I think that’s what all Student-Athletes and all coaching staffs around the country are doing and kind of letting this process sort itself out.”

The NCAA asked that each division create new rules beginning immediately, but no later than January of 2021.