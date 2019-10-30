One Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash on I-29 Near Beresford

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving several vehicles this morning on I-29 near Beresford.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, five miles from Beresford. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a semi heading south lost a tire, which rolled into the northbound lanes.

The tire hit a pickup truck which then crossed the median into oncoming traffic, hitting a van. The van crossed the median and rolled onto the northbound lanes.

The 29-year-old man driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Northbound lanes were closed for nearly three hours while authorities investigated.