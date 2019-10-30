Parker School District, Authorities Investigating Possible Threat of Violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Parker School District is investigating a possible “verbal threat of violence.”

In a Facebook post, the Parker School District says they are investigating and that they have not found evidence to validate the threat. The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are also on scene investigating the threat.

Authorities do not believe there are any immediate threats to the school.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.