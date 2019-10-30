Police Searching for Second Person in Connection with Fatal Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are searching for another person in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Police have issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Krista Marie Kruckenberg. Police say Kruckenberg left the shooting scene with murder suspect Max Bolden. They say Kruckenberg also called another person and told them not to say another about the shooting.

Police are not aware of Kruckenberg’s whereabouts.

Kruckenberg if facing two counts of accessory, obstructing, and conceal, damage, or alter evidence charges.

PREVIOUS STORY

Sioux Falls Police have identified Max Bolden, 36, as a suspect in a fatal weekend shooting.

Bolden is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The warrant carries a $1 million cash bond.

Bolden is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in downtown Sioux Falls that killed a 37-year-old man.

Police say Bolden and the victim knew each other and had past issues. They are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of Bolden and two vehicles.

Bolden is considered armed and dangerous, however, there is no belief the general public is in danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bolden or the vehicles is asked to call 911 and not approach him or call CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.