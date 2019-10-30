South Dakota Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Near Beresford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-29 near Beresford.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol confirmed the crash but has not offered any other details.

@SDHighwayPatrol is confirming a fatal crash on I-29, near mile marker 52. The northbound lanes are closed to traffic. Further information will be coming from the Highway Patrol when available. #keepSDsafe — SDPublicSafety (@SDPublicSafety) October 30, 2019

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.