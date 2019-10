Sioux Falls Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Police say 13-year-old Marcus Johnson was last seen near 1000 East 6th Street at around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marcus was last seen wearing a blue/gray Nike coat dark pants and is described as 5’1, 110 lbs, with black hair.

If you have seen him or know where he is located call police at 605-367-7000