Someone You Should Know: Protect, Serve, and Connect

HARRISBURG, S.D. – At Harrisburg High School, there’s a fixture in the hallways who’s there to protect and serve. But, this school resource officer isn’t afraid to have a little fun while on duty.

When Officer Johns walks down the halls of Harrisburg High School, it doesn’t take long for him to attract a herd of excited students.

“Always has a smile on his face. He’s always ready to talk to you. He’s always got something nice to say,” says one Harrisburg High school student.

Over the years, Officer Johns’ influence has picked up recognition. In 2018, he was named School Resource Officer of the year.

“Complete shock. I had no idea that it was coming,” says Johns.

October 24th, 2016 was even proclaimed Travis Johns Day by the Mayor of Harrisburg.

The job of an SRO is clear, “Basically the same thing the guys on the street do, but patrol wise we do that in the school, it’s a small community.”

But students say he goes beyond that, “He actually cares about us. He takes the time and actually tries to learn all of our names.”

He helps with anything from their school work, to, “Giving somebody a job reference or jumping someone’s car outside that’s dead,” says Johns.

Officer Johns isn’t limited to the basic duties of an SRO.

“It’s not all about tickets, and getting arrests, and things like that. It’s just to let them know that I’m here, I’m gonna have fun, you know. We’re gonna get to know each other and make things easier here at the school.”

Building connections has been a pillar in Officer Johns’ impact on the kids.

“I think we create some good relationships. Over the years I’ve lost a lot of pizzas where I’ve talked with some kids and we’ve done some things. You know, I’ve had to pay back a pizza or two here and there.”

Officer Johns’ decision to go into law enforcement came at a young age when someone broke into his home,

“My mom confronted the guy and he ended up beating her up pretty bad. And I remember laying in my bed as still as I could not trying to breathe or do anything so he didn’t know I was there. And then as far as I know he was never arrested.”

Fast forward to today, “I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything different… I think it’s just who I am. I got into law enforcement to help people and that’s what I continue to do… I just wanna let them know that I’m here for ’em. Just that they can come and talk to me and tell me what’s goin’ on and I’ll try to help them all that I can.”